Los afectados por el metro en San Fernando de Henares paran las tareas de reparación al grito de "obras o vecinos"

Desde la Plataforma de Afectados 7B lo tienen claro; piden realojar de inmediato a todas las víctimas cuyas vidas "está poniendo en peligro la Comunidad de Madrid".

San Fernando de Henares
Los afectados por el metro en San Fernando de Henares paran las tareas de reparación al grito de "obras o vecinos", a 5 de enero de 2023. Cedida por la Plataforma de Afectados 7B de metro

madrid

Actualizado:

Los afectados acaban de irrumpir en la zona de obras y han parado el trabajo de las máquinas en San Fernando de Henares. Desde la Plataforma de Afectados 7B de metro lo tienen claro; piden realojar de inmediato a todas las víctimas cuyas vidas "está poniendo en peligro la Comunidad de Madrid". 

(Habrá ampliación)

