Aficiones fútbol Dos aficionados del Sevilla, heridos de gravedad al ser apuñalados en una pelea multitudinaria en Roma

En la previa del partido que disputarán este jueves el club andaluz y la Lazio, en la ida de los dieciseisavos de final de la Liga Europa, se ha originado una pelea multitudinaria en Roma que se ha saldado con cuatro heridos.

Dos aficionados del Sevilla, apuñalados en Roma en una pelea multitudinaria | @POLIZIADISTATO

Dos aficionados del Sevilla han sido apuñalados en la noche de este miércoles en una pelea multitudinaria en Roma en la previa del partido que disputarán este jueves el club andaluz y la Lazio, en la ida de los dieciseisavos de final de la Liga Europa, la segunda competición continental.

La pelea se originó alrededor de las 21.30 horas, según informa La Gazzetta dello Sport, y ocurrió en el distrito de Monti de la capital italiana. En total, se ha saldado con cuatro heridos, dos de ellos sevillistas, los cuales fueron trasladados al hospital Santo Spirito.

Según recoge el rotativo italiano en su edición digital, la pelea congregó a 40 aficionados de ambos equipos y muchos de los seguidores españoles pudieron refugiarse en restaurantes cercanos a la zona donde se originó el conflicto.

Además de los dos seguidores del Sevilla, un estadounidense y un inglés también resultaron heridos. Uno de los dos españoles fue hospitalizado de gravedad con heridas de arma blanca. La Policía de Roma ya está investigando el suceso, explica la prensa italiana.

