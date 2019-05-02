Público
La Agencia de Protección de Datos solicita 150.000 euros al militar de 'La Manada' por difundir el vídeo de la agresión sexual

Lo hace a través de una resolución de expediente para imponer una sanción a Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo, condenado a nueve años de prisión por abusos sexuales.

25/06/2018.- Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo, uno de los componentes de la manada a su salida del juzgado de guardia de Sevilla, uno de los requisitos impuestos por la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra que les permitió abandonar la cárcel bajo fianza el pasado vier

Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo, uno de los componentes de 'La Manada' a su salida del juzgado de guardia de Sevilla. / EFE

La Agencia de Protección de Datos ha redactado una resolución de expediente para imponer una sanción de 150.000 euros a Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo, uno de los miembros de La Manada condenado a nueve años de prisión por abusos sexuales en los Sanfermines de 2016 en una sentencia que está recurrida al Tribunal Supremo. En el documento piden que se sancione a Cabezuelo por incumplimiento de la Ley Orgánica de la Protección de Datos por difundir uno de los vídeos en los que se muestra la agresión sexual.

El documento señala que queda acreditado que los hechos "sobre los que versan las denuncias, y que constituyen el presupuesto fáctico de una presunta infracción de la normativa de protección de datos de carácter personal" con respecto a la grabación realizada por el que fuera miembro del Ejército de Tierra. Por ello, se pide que se abra un expediente sancionador.

Ante esta resolución, el abogado, Agustín Martínez, ha indicado que todo constituye un "absoluto esperpento" pues está basado en una "falsedad", y que en los próximos días presentará alegaciones y no descarta "tomar otras medidas legales".

