El cantante Alejandro Sanz tendrá que pagar 5,4 millones de euros a quien había sido su representante por más de 25 años, Rosa Lagarrigue, tras perder la demanda que le interpuso en 2017, una sentencia que puede ser recurrida por el artista.
El Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 74 de Madrid "declara injustificada" la resolución del contrato de representación artística que vinculaba a ambas partes, según han confirmado fuentes de la agencia de representación de artistas, en una sentencia del 9 de septiembre, dada a conocer hoy.
Así, esta sentencia obliga a Gazul Producciones, la sociedad de Sanz, a pagar a RLM S.L, la agencia de Rosa Lagarrigue, por diversos conceptos, incluido el lucro cesante. En total son 5.430.022,27 de euros, más sus intereses y actualizaciones.
"El cantautor Alejandro Sanz (D. Alejandro Sánchez Pizarro) ha sido declarado responsable subsidiario del pago de la condena. La sentencia dictada no es firme, siendo susceptible de ser recurrida en apelación", según el escrito del juez.
RLM interpuso esta demanda al músico madrileño tras la salida de Sanz de forma unilateral de esta agencia en 2016, según informaron desde la agencia. En ella RLM pedía 7.790.186,12 de euros de indemnización, cantidad que se ha rebajado a más de cinco millones.
