Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Agresión Aluche Agreden a un joven subsahariano en Aluche: "Negro de mierda ¿dónde vas, negrito?"

Unos encapuchados insultaron y golpearon a puñetazos y con botellas de cerveza a un migrante de 21 años la madrugada del 27 de octubre. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de un agente de la Policía Nacional. EFE

Imagen de archivo de un agente de la Policía Nacional. EFE

La Policía Nacional está investigando un agresión racista registrada hace unos días en el madrileño barrio de Aluche, donde presuntamente unos encapuchados insultaron y golpearon a un subsahariano, ha confirmado a Europa Press una portavoz de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid.

Los hechos se produjeron la madrugada del domingo 27 de octubre en la calle Maqueda de Madrid. Según ha detallado la Asociación Comisión Católica Española de Migraciones (ACCEM), el joven iba caminando cuando fue atacado por un grupo de hombres encapuchados que le interpelaron al grito de "negro de mierda, ¿dónde vas, negrito?" y después le agredieron con botellas de cerveza y puñetazos.

La víctima perdió la conciencia hasta que llegó una ambulancia básica del Samur-Protección Civil, cuyos sanitarios le trasladaron con policontusiones al Hospital Central de la Defensa, donde recibió varios puntos de sutura. La asociación prestó asistencia al hombre y la denuncia se formalizó este jueves en una comisaría madrileña.

El denunciante es un joven de 21 años, de origen subsahariano y solicitante de protección internacional. En la actualidad se encuentra bien y está recibiendo seguimiento psicológico por parte de Accem.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad