Agresión homófoba Una pareja denuncia una agresión homófoba en Barcelona

Una de las víctimas ha denunciado el suceso en Twitter. Ambos sufren lesiones y han presentado una denuncia.  

Uno de los jóvenes agredidos ha publicado esta imagen en su cuenta de Twitter. / @xmartinezvidal

El periodista Xavier Martínez ha denunciado que la noche de este viernes sufrió una agresión homófoba junto a su novio, han confirmado los Mossos d'Esquadra a Europa Press.

En una publicación en Twitter, Martínez ha explicado que un grupo de personas les agredió mientras estaban sentados en un banco de la ciudad.

Ha dicho que pensaba que nunca le pasaría y que a la sociedad aún le queda mucho por avanzar, mientras la policía catalana sigue investigando los hechos.

El Observatorio contra la Homofobia ha condenado la "brutal agresión homófoba" en un apunte de Twitter.

El Observatorio también ha mostrado su apoyo a las víctimas y ha denunciado "este rebrote de la violencia lgtbifóbica".

