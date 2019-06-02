El periodista Xavier Martínez ha denunciado que la noche de este viernes sufrió una agresión homófoba junto a su novio, han confirmado los Mossos d'Esquadra a Europa Press.
En una publicación en Twitter, Martínez ha explicado que un grupo de personas les agredió mientras estaban sentados en un banco de la ciudad.
Ha dicho que pensaba que nunca le pasaría y que a la sociedad aún le queda mucho por avanzar, mientras la policía catalana sigue investigando los hechos.
El Observatorio contra la Homofobia ha condenado la "brutal agresión homófoba" en un apunte de Twitter.
Pensava que mai em passaria... fins aquesta passada nit. Un grupet ens va agredir al meu novio @ElkinIL i a mi mentre estàvem tranquil·lament asseguts en un banc a Barcelona. La societat sembla que avança, però no... Encara hi ha molta feina per fer. #LGTBfòbia pic.twitter.com/3o4FNUPBx6— Xavier Martínez (@xmartinezvidal) 1 de junio de 2019
El Observatorio también ha mostrado su apoyo a las víctimas y ha denunciado "este rebrote de la violencia lgtbifóbica".
Rebuig absolut i total condemna a la brutal agressió homòfoba a una parella de gais a Barcelona. Un grup de joves han apallisat. Hi ha denuncia @mossos . L'@OCL_H estem amb les víctimes i denuncien aquest rebrot de la violència #lgtbifobia . Activen protocols @BCN_CiutatDrets https://t.co/WbIUmiRn4t— ObservatoriHomofòbia (@OCL_H) 1 de junio de 2019
