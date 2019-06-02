Pensava que mai em passaria... fins aquesta passada nit. Un grupet ens va agredir al meu novio @ElkinIL i a mi mentre estàvem tranquil·lament asseguts en un banc a Barcelona. La societat sembla que avança, però no... Encara hi ha molta feina per fer. #LGTBfòbia pic.twitter.com/3o4FNUPBx6