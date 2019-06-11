Público
Agresión homófoba Dos investigados por dar una paliza a una persona por su condición sexual

La agresión homófoba ocurrió en octubre cuando un grupo de unas diez personas atacó a otra en las proximidades de una discoteca.

El grupo insultó y agredió repetidamente a la víctima por su condición sexual. Europa Press

La Guardia Civil ha identificado a dos vecinos de Coín (Málaga) investigados por un delito de odio después de que atacaran en grupo a otra persona, a la que dieron una paliza por su condición sexual hasta el punto de dejarla inconsciente, en la localidad de Pizarra.

La agresión homófoba ocurrió en octubre cuando un grupo de unas diez personas atacó a otra en las proximidades de una discoteca en un polígono industrial del municipio malagueño de Pizarra.

El grupo insultó y agredió repetidamente a la víctima por su condición sexual y tuvo que ser trasladada a un centro sanitario cuando había perdido el conocimiento por dos testigos que también fueron agredidos cuando intentaron auxiliarla.

La investigación, de la que ha informado la Guardia Civil este martes en un comunicado, ha sido muy compleja por los escasos datos aportados para identificar a los agresores.

Los agentes han podido identificar como autores de la agresión a dos vecinos de Coín, a los que se acusa de un delito de odio por la condición sexual y tres delitos de lesiones.

