Agresión homófoba "Os mataré, bolleras": un hombre agrede a una pareja de lesbianas ante su hijo de cuatro años en Barcelona

"No es normal que tenga dos madres, bolleras de mierda, pobres niños, hijas de puta", insultó el agresor, que después cogió del brazo a una de las víctimas, la zarandeó y le retorció el brazo.

Parque de la calle Pont del Treball, donde un hombre agredió a una pareja de lesbianas ante su hijo de cuatro años. / GOOGLE MAPS

Una pareja de lesbianas ha sido agredida e insultada por un hombre ante el grito de “os mataré, bolleras". Los golpes, insultos y amenazas se produjeron ante la presencia del hijo de cuatro años de las víctimas en un parque de Barcelona, según recoge Crónica Global.

El medio adelanta que los hechos tuvieron lugar este lunes a las 19.30 horas mientras la pareja estaba en la terraza de un bar. Cuando una de las madres pidió explicaciones al agresor tras tocar al menor, este empezó a insultarlas. 

"Vuestro hijo, ¿de qué? No es normal que tenga dos madres, bolleras de mierda, pobres niños, hijas de puta, comecoños", espetó el agresor, que después cogió del brazo a una de las víctimas, la zarandeó y le retorció el brazo. En ese instante el resto de clientes del bar intervinieron y redujeron al hombre, que no dejó de proferir insultos hacia las mujeres. 

El agresor, en estado de embriaguez, fue interceptado por la Guardia Urbana y se le investiga por los delitos de amenazas, maltrato leve y contra los derechos fundamentales u odio.

