El Observatori contra la LGTBIfòbia de la Comunitat Valenciana ha denunciado este sábado una "brutal agresión homófoba" contra una pareja gay en la localidad alicantina de Santa Pola.
Según ha explicado la organización en su cuenta de Twitter, uno de los agredidos perdió el conocimiento al ser golpeado en repetidas ocasiones en la cabeza con una taco de billar.
Brutal agresión homófoba a pareja gay en #SantaPola #Alicante. Una de las víctimas perdió el conocimiento al recibir en la cabeza varios golpes con un taco de billar. Se pone en marcha el protocolo de atención. El Observatorio está asesorando a las víctimas legalmente.— ObservatoriLGTBIfobia (@ObservatoriLGTB) 25 de abril de 2019
El Observatori presta en este momento asistencia legal a para pareja.
