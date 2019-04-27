Público
Agresión homófoba en Santa Pola Denuncian una "brutal agresión" homófoba a una pareja gay con un taco de billar en Santa Pola

El Observatori contra la LGTBIfòbia de la Comunitat Valenciana ha especificado que una de las víctimas perdió el conocimiento al ser golpeado en la cabeza con el objeto.

Se ha aprobado en Valencia la ley de igualdad de las personas LGTBI - REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Una protesta por los derechos LGTBI en Madrid - REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

El Observatori contra la LGTBIfòbia de la Comunitat Valenciana ha denunciado este sábado una "brutal agresión homófoba" contra una pareja gay en la localidad alicantina de Santa Pola.

Según ha explicado la organización en su cuenta de Twitter, uno de los agredidos perdió el conocimiento al ser golpeado en repetidas ocasiones en la cabeza con una taco de billar.

El Observatori presta en este momento asistencia legal a para pareja.

