Tres jóvenes dieron una brutal paliza a dos chicas, de entre 16 y 17 años, que se estaban besando en un parque del municipio de Carballo (A Coruña).
La agresión, según informa la La Voz de Galicia se produjo hace un par de fines de semana. Además de increpar a las adolescentes por su condición de lesbianas, los presuntos menores propinaron a las chicas patadas, puñetazos...
Las víctimas tuvieron que ser atendidas en un centro médico por un moratón en el ojo, múltiples hematomas en el cuerpo y un severo corte en el labio. A pesar de la agresión, rechazaron la posibilidad de interponer denuncia "por miedo a las represalias" y desconocimiento de sus familias de su orientación sexual, confirman conocidos al periódico gallego.
Sin embargo, una persona que conoce a la pareja compartió imágenes de las presuntas víctimas tras la agresión en las redes sociales junto con un un texto en el que denuncia que lo sucedido se encuentra tipificado en el Código Penal como un delito de odio.
