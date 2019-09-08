Público
Agresión machista Los Mossos investigan una agresión sexual a una menor en Barcelona

La investigación permanece abierta y el cuerpo policial está siguiendo los protocoles habituales ante este tipo de denuncias.

telefono maltrato 016

Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan una presunta agresión sexual a una chica menor de edad la madrugada de este domingo en Barcelona.

Fuentes del cuerpo policial han explicado a Europa Press que sobre las 6.00 horas han recibido el aviso de una agresión sexual en el distrito de Sant Andreu de la capital catalana.

La investigación permanece abierta y el cuerpo policial está siguiendo los protocoles habituales ante este tipo de denuncias.

