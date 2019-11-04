Público
Agresión en Sevilla Un agente de la Policía Nacional es detenido por un delito de agresión sexual a un menor  

El arresto se produjo el pasado 22 de octubre, después de que se montara un dispositivo de vigilancia alrededor de los movimiento del menor en la localidad sevillana de Mairena del Aljarafe.

Fotografía de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EUROPA PRESS

Un agente de la Policía Nacional perteneciente a la brigada de información ha sido detenido en Mairena del Aljarafe (Sevilla), por un presunto delito de agresión sexual hacia un menor de 13 años con el que habría quedado a través de una red social.

Según ha adelantado a ABC y han confirmado a Efe fuentes de la Guardia Civil, la detención se produjo el pasado 22 de octubre, cuando el menor y el agente habían quedado para verse en Mairena, aunque su padre, que sospechaba de que algo extraño pasaba, denunció los hechos ante la Guardia Civil.

Los agentes recogieron en la denuncia que el menor podía estar manteniendo relaciones con alguien de quien sospechaba que era mayor de edad, por lo que fue montado un dispositivo de vigilancia en torno al niño. Cuando el policía llegó a la altura del menor, fue detenido por la Guardia Civil e identificado como un agente de la brigada de Información de la Policía Nacional.

