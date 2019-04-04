Publicidad
Los Mossos d'Esquadra detuvieron la tarde del martes en Salt (Girona) a un hombre de 42 años por presuntamente abusar sexualmente de su hija de 14 años.
El detenido es de nacionalidad maliense, según ha informado la policía catalana este jueves. Está previsto que pase a disposición judicial este jueves.
