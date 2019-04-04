Público
Agresión sexial Detenido un hombre en Girona por abusar sexualmente de su hija de 14 años

El detenido, de 42 años y nacionalidad maliense, ha sido arrestado en la localidad gerundense de Salt.

Imagen de archivo de dos agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra | EP

Los Mossos d'Esquadra detuvieron la tarde del martes en Salt (Girona) a un hombre de 42 años por presuntamente abusar sexualmente de su hija de 14 años.

El detenido es de nacionalidad maliense, según ha informado la policía catalana este jueves. Está previsto que pase a disposición judicial este jueves.

