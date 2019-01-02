Dos hombres han sido detenidos como presuntos autores de la violación de una menor de 17 años la pasada Nochevieja en Burriana (Castellón), según han informado fuentes de la Guardia Civil. Los agentes tuvieron conocimiento, a través del Hospital de la Plana de Vila-real, de la asistencia a una menor de 17 años que presuntamente había sido víctima de una agresión sexual cuando regresaba a su domicilio en la madrugada del 1 de enero.
Los guardias civiles, pertenecientes al Equipo Territorial de Policía Judicial de Burriana, se desplazaron al hospital y tras entrevistarse con la víctima, establecieron el protocolo correspondiente ante este tipo de delitos.
Tras iniciar una investigación los agentes lograron identificar, localizar y detener ayer a los supuestos autores de la violación a la menor. Los detenidos junto con las diligencias instruidas pasarán a disposición del Juzgado de guardia de Vila-real, quien ha decretado secreto de las actuaciones.
Esquerra Unida de Burriana ha convocado para las 19 horas de este miércoles una concentración para condenar la agresión y mostrar su apoyo a la víctima y a su familia.
