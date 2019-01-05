Público
La joven de 17 años fue agredida sexualmente cuando regresaba de madrugada a su domicilio en la localidad de Burriana.

Manifestación de mujeres en Madrid, esta tarde ante el Ministerio de Justicia, en protesta por la puesta en libertad de 'La Manada'. (JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO | EFE)

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 5 de Vila-real, en funciones de guardia, ha ordenado prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza para los dos detenidos por la violación de una joven de 17 años la pasada Nochevieja en Burriana (Castellón).

Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia Valenciano (TSJCV), ambos queda investigados en una causa abierta por un delito de detención ilegal en concurso con un delito de agresión sexual.

Los hombres fueron detenidos el pasado día 1 de enero, tras la investigación iniciada por los agentes después de conocer, a través del Hospital de la Plana de Vila-real, la asistencia a una chica de 17 años que había sido víctima de una agresión sexual cuando regresaba a su domicilio en la madrugada del 1 de enero.

Los guardias civiles del Equipo Territorial de Policía Judicial de Burriana se desplazaron al centro hospitalario y, tras entrevistarse con la víctima, establecieron el protocolo correspondiente ante este tipo de delitos.

Tras su investigación, lograron proceder a la identificación, localización y detención ayer de los supuestos autores de un delito de agresión sexual.

Finalmente, este viernes, ambos detenidos fueron puestos a disposición del juzgado en funciones de guardia de Vila-real, que ha decretado su ingreso en prisión provisional.

