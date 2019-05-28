Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Agresión sexual Condenados a 13 años de prisión los tres hombres que abusaron de una joven en Bilbao

La agresión se produjo el 14 de enero de 2017 en un zona de "vending", un pequeño recinto con máquinas expendedoras de comidas y bebidas, de la zona bilbaína de Solokoetxe.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Exterior del Palacio de Justicia de Bizkaia. Europa Press

Exterior del Palacio de Justicia de Bizkaia. Europa Press

La Audiencia de Bizkaia ha condenado a trece años de prisión a cada uno de los tres acusados de abusar sexualmente de una joven de 18 años y de grabarlo y difundirlo con un teléfono móvil en Bilbao en 2017.

Según la sentencia hecha pública este martes, se les condena a diez de prisión a cada uno por los abusos sexuales y a otros tres años por revelación de secretos, al difundirlos con el móvil. Los tres condenados tenían entre 20 y 28 años cuando ocurrieron los hechos.

La agresión se produjo el 14 de enero de 2017 en un zona de "vending" -pequeño recinto con máquinas expendedoras de comidas y bebidas- de la zona bilbaína de Solokoetxe, a la que acudieron los acusados y la víctima tras salir de una sala de fiestas.

La sentencia considera probado que una vez allí los hombres acorralaron y abusaron de la joven, conscientes de que no se encontraba en plenas facultades ya que había bebido alcohol.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad