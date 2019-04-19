Público
Agresión sexual Al menos cuatro personas violan a una mujer después de darle burundanga en Pamplona

La violación tuvo lugar en un piso en la calle Jarauta 13, propiedad del Ayuntamiento de Pamplona.

Calle Jarauta en Pamplona. Youtube

La policía investiga en Pamplona una agresión sexual protagonizada por al menos cuatro hombres. Ya han sido detenidas tres personas y una se encuentra investigada por los hechos ocurridos. 

La violación tuvo lugar en un piso en la calle Jarauta 13, propiedad del Ayuntamiento de Pamplona, hace unos días. El piso estaba ocupado hace tiempo pero el Ayuntamiento de Bildu y Asirón no hizo nada para desahuciarle, como informa navarra.com

Una mujer detalló en la denuncia la agresión sexual con penetración de varias personas en la vivienda. Según su testimonio, es posible que los acusados utilizaran sustancias como la burundanga para anular la voluntad física y mental de la víctima para así poder cometer la agresión.

Los tres hombres se encuentran en disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción nº 2 de Pamplona, sin embargo, por el momento los cuerpos de seguridad no han querido ofrecer más información sobre los hechos. 

Hace tres años tuvo lugar un suceso similar en los Sanfermines de 2016 en la misma ciudad.

