Agresión sexual Detenido un hombre como presunto autor de la agresión sexual sufrida por una mujer en Guipúzcoa

La Policía vasca está investigando además la posible implicación del individuo en otras agresiones sexuales ocurridas en la zona en el pasado.

Dos agentes de la Ertzaintza. EFE/Archivo

Un varón ha sido detenido en las últimas horas como presunto autor de la agresión sexual sufrida por una mujer en la localidad guipuzcoana de Beasain el pasado día 13, según ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad a Europa Press.

Tras poner la denuncia, la policía vasca dio inicio a una investigación que ha culminado con la detención en las últimas horas del presunto autor de los hechos.

El arrestado se encuentra en dependencias de la Ertzaintza a la espera de ser puesto en las próximas horas a disposición de la autoridad judicial.
La Policía vasca está investigando además la posible implicación del individuo en otras agresiones sexuales ocurridas en la zona en el pasado.

