Un hombre de 41 años ha sido detenido por la Policía Nacional en Ronda (Málaga) como supuesto autor de una agresión sexual a una mujer a la que había contratado unas horas antes como ayudante de cocina para su restaurante. Según las pesquisas policiales, el investigado, de nacionalidad española, examinó el currículum de la víctima y se interesó por una faceta que nada tenía que ver con la oferta de trabajo: su experiencia como masajista.
Dada la "imperiosa necesidad de trabajar" de la víctima, una vez cerrado el contrato como ayudante de cocina la mujer accedió a recibir en su domicilio a su jefe para darle un masaje, quien aludió que tenía dolencias físicas, según ha informado hoy la Policía en un comunicado.
El pasado día 8, la mujer denunció en la Comisaría de Ronda que recibió en su domicilio a su jefe, quien, una vez comenzado el masaje en una camilla en el salón de su vivienda, empezó a manosearla en contra de su voluntad y la agredió sexualmente con penetración.
La Policía detuvo al empresario el mismo día en que la víctima interpuso la denuncia por su supuesta implicación en un delito contra la libertad sexual, hechos que conoce el Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Ronda.
