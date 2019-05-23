Público
Agresión sexual Dos detenidos, uno menor, por agredir sexualmente a una chica de 14 años

El menor fue puesto a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores y quedó en libertad y el mayor ingresó en prisión.

Imagen de un vehículo de la Policía Nacional. ARCHIVO

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un menor de 14 años y a un joven de 22 acusados de agredir sexualmente a una chica de 14 el pasado fin de semana durante una fiesta de cumpleaños ilegal que se celebraba en una nave industrial abandonada de San Fernando de Henares (Madrid).

Según ha informado la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid, la agresión ocurrió el pasado domingo sobre las cuatro de la madrugada, cuando una menor de 14 años de nacionalidad española llamó a la Policía explicando que había sido agredida sexualmente.

Cuando los agentes llegaron vieron que se estaba celebrando una fiesta ilegal en una nave abandonada, y tras recabar testimonios arrestaron a un menor de su misma edad y a un joven de 22, ambos de origen rumano, como presuntos autores del abuso.

El menor fue puesto a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores y quedó en libertad y el mayor ingresó en prisión.

La joven fue atendida por agentes de la Unidad de Atención a la Familia y Mujer (UFSM) y trasladada a un hospital para una exploración

