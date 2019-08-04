Público
Agresión sexual Detenidos dos menores por violar a una menor en una playa de Cullera

Los hechos ocurrieron durante la madrugada del pasado 21 de julio. Los jóvenes han ingresado de forma cautelar en un centro de menores en régimen cerrado.

Guardia Civil. Europa Press

Vehículo de la Guardia Civil. Europa Press

Agentes de la Guardia Civil han detenido a dos menores por presuntamente agredir sexualmente a una joven, también menor, en la playa de San Antonio de Cullera (València), según han confirmado fuentes cercanas a la investigación

Los hechos ocurrieron durante la madrugada del pasado 21 de julio en la playa y se abrió una investigación que, días después, permitió la detención de dos menores en Algemesí (Valencia).

Según informa la cadena Ser, "los agresores huyeron cuando la víctima gritó para pedir ayuda a una amiga que se encontraba en las inmediaciones". Tras acudir al hospital en compañía de sus padres para pasar el preceptivo reconocimiento médico, la chica pudo reconocer a sus agresores. 

Los guardias civiles pusieron a los detenidos a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores. Los dos agresores han ingresado de forma cautelar en un centro de menores en régimen cerrado, según las mismas fuentes.

