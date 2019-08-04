Agentes de la Guardia Civil han detenido a dos menores por presuntamente agredir sexualmente a una joven, también menor, en la playa de San Antonio de Cullera (València), según han confirmado fuentes cercanas a la investigación
Los hechos ocurrieron durante la madrugada del pasado 21 de julio en la playa y se abrió una investigación que, días después, permitió la detención de dos menores en Algemesí (Valencia).
Según informa la cadena Ser, "los agresores huyeron cuando la víctima gritó para pedir ayuda a una amiga que se encontraba en las inmediaciones". Tras acudir al hospital en compañía de sus padres para pasar el preceptivo reconocimiento médico, la chica pudo reconocer a sus agresores.
Los guardias civiles pusieron a los detenidos a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores. Los dos agresores han ingresado de forma cautelar en un centro de menores en régimen cerrado, según las mismas fuentes.
