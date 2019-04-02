Público
Agresión sexual Detenidos once menores por agresión sexual y abusos a otra menor en Tarragona

Según fuentes policiales, el detenido por agresión sexual ha sido puesto a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores y los otros diez, acusados de abusos, han quedado en libertad y serán citados a declarar ante el mismo órgano.

Anfiteatro de Tarragona. Wikipedia

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido en Tarragona a un menor de edad por agresión sexual a otra menor, mientras otros diez han sido igualmente detenidos por presuntos abusos sexuales a la misma chica.

Según han informado este martes fuentes policiales, el detenido por agresión sexual fue puesto a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores y los otros diez, que quedaron en libertad, serán citados a declarar ante el mismo órgano judicial.

Los hechos denunciados sucedieron el pasado 19 de marzo en el parque del Amfiteatre de Tarragona y las detenciones, después de tomar declaración a más de una cincuentena de personas, se practicaron el día 28.

El digital Porta Enrere, que ha avanzado este caso, indica que tanto la víctima como los presuntos agresores son menas (menores extranjeros no acompañados), casi todos residentes en un centro de acogida muy próximo al lugar de los hechos.

Al parecer, víctima y agresores habían consumido drogas y alcohol y, en este contexto, los once menores habrían aprovechado la situación de vulnerabilidad en que se encontraba la chica para abusar de ella y uno de ellos para agredirla sexualmente. Al cabo de unos días, la chica explicó lo sucedido a los responsables del centro, que lo denunció a los Mossos d'Esquadra.

