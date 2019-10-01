Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido a dos jóvenes, de 22 y 25 años y de origen español, como presuntos autores de un delito de agresión sexual a una chica en los aseos de una discoteca de València, según fuentes policiales.
Los hechos habrían ocurrido sobre las siete y media de la mañana del domingo cuando al parecer la víctima, una joven que se encontraba en el interior del local de ocio, se dirigió a los aseos y unos jóvenes se le acercaron y la llevaron hasta la puerta de entrada a los servicios. Supuestamente los sospechosos arrinconaron a la chica contra una pared y la agredieron sexualmente, mientras la sujetaban fuertemente contra su voluntad.
Los policías, alertados de lo sucedido por la Sala 091, acudieron rápidamente al lugar, donde encontraron a la joven muy nerviosa y llorando, y tras realizar las averiguaciones oportunas, detuvieron a la salida del local a dos jóvenes como presuntos autores de un delito de agresión sexual. La víctima recibió asistencia médica y los detenidos han pasado ya a disposición judicial, mientras la Policía mantiene abiertas las investigaciones.
