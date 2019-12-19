"¿Qué llevaba puesto el día de los hechos?", así empezó el interrogatorio este miércoles el fiscal Javier García Cabañas a una denunciante de agresión sexual en la Audiencia Provincial de Las Palmas. A la respuesta de la mujer, el fiscal continuó cuestionando a la víctima en su declaración: "¿El pantalón era corto, ceñido o ajustado?"
Según recoge el diario La Provincia, la mujer relataba la violación que sufrió por parte del hombre con el que compartía piso. Entonces el representante del Ministerio Fiscal comenzó a cuestionar la vestimenta de la mujer. Cuando ella respondió que llevaba "una camiseta y un bóxer", García Cabañas le espetó: "¿Únicas prendas?" Para el fiscal, la insistencia en estas cuestiones era "fundamental".
"¿No llevaba ropa íntima?", insistió el fiscal. Tuvo que ser el juez Pedro Herrera quien parara los pies al representante del Ministerio Fiscal pidiendo que dejara de interrogar a la víctima sobre la ropa que vestía el día de la agresión.
El fiscal: "Ella está mintiendo"
Javier García Cabañas no solo cuestionó la vestimenta de la mujer, sino que quiso conocer su vida laboral y, en concreto, su aparición en los medios de comunicación por un desahucio. "¿Ha permitido que le saquen fotografías? Ha salido usted en medios televisivos..."
García Cabañas, además, llegó a afirmar que no cree a la víctima porque "solo" está buscando solucionar su problema de alojamiento y pide el sobreseimiento del proceso. "Ella está mintiendo", aseguró.
