Agresión sexual en Granada Se busca a los autores de una supuesta agresión sexual a una joven en Granada

Tres jóvenes, dos de ellos encapuchados, siguieron a la chica hasta que se abalanzaron sobre ella y la agredieron. Los hechos ocurrieron en la madrugada del pasado sábado en el entorno del Camino de Ronda de Granada capital. 

Imagen de la manifestación en Valencia contra la sentencia de 'La Manada' / EFE

La Unidad de Familia y Mujer de la Policía Nacional busca a los autores de la agresión sexual en grupo denunciada por una joven de 23 años en la madrugada del pasado sábado en el entorno del Camino de Ronda de Granada capital. Según han informado fuentes de la Policía Nacional, tras la denuncia, se ha abierto investigación por estos hechos en los que, conforme a lo avanzado este miércoles por el diario Ideal, tres jóvenes, dos de ellos encapuchados, siguieron supuestamente a la chica, hasta que le dieron alcance para abalanzarse sobre ella y agredirla.

La resistencia de la joven y los gritos que dio ante estos hechos habrían llevado a la huida a los supuestos agresores, contra los que interpuso denuncia posteriormente. Por ello, se ha abierto una investigación por la Policía Nacional, que ha activado el protocolo establecido para este tipo de casos.

