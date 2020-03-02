Estás leyendo: Tres detenidos por agredir sexualmente a una mujer y grabarlo en Barcelona

Agresión sexual en grupo Tres detenidos por agredir sexualmente a una mujer y grabarlo en Barcelona

Un peatón alertó a una patrulla de que los agresores estaban violando a una mujer semiinconsciente mientras le hacían fotos.

Foto de archivo de un vehículo policial de los mossos. / EP
Foto de archivo de un vehículo policial de los mossos. / EP

Barcelona

efe

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a tres hombres por agredir sexualmente a una mujer en el interior de un coche en Barcelona, a la que además grabaron e hicieron fotos con sus dispositivos móviles, según informa la policía catalana.

Los hechos ocurrieron la madrugada del pasado sábado, 29 de febrero, en la calle Casanova de Barcelona, donde los tres detenidos, de 33, 32 y 28 años, de nacionalidades hondureña, ecuatoriana y española, agredieron sexualmente a la víctima que, posteriormente, fue atendida en un centro hospitalario.

Fue un peatón el que, poco antes de las seis de la mañana, alertó a una patrulla de los Mossos de que en el interior de un vehículo estacionado en la calle había tres hombres agrediendo sexualmente a una mujer, que se encontraba en un estado semiinconsciente y a la que estaban grabando y haciendo fotos.

Agentes de la policía catalana se personaron en el lugar apuntado por este testigo y detuvieron a estos tres hombres, que esta mañana han pasado a disposición judicial, acusados de un delito de abusos sexuales, de descubrimiento y revelación de secretos y de hurto, ya que durante la agresión le robaron el móvil.

Tras activarse el protocolo de agresión sexual, la mujer fue atendida en un centro hospitalario y ha presentado una denuncia.

