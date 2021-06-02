Estás leyendo: Condenado a 14 años de cárcel por violar a una mujer en un parque de Gijón

Público
Público

Agresión sexual Condenado a 14 años de cárcel por violar a una mujer en un parque de Gijón 

Tras reconocer los hechos, el agresor aceptó la condena propuesta por la Fiscalía y la acusación popular. Además deberá indemnizar a la mujer con 3.800 euros por las lesiones y con 8.000 euros por los perjuicios morales.

Senda verde de Gijón.
Senda verde de Gijón. Ayuntamiento de Gijón

Gijón

Actualizado:

El hombre acusado de agredir sexualmente a una mujer en el parque de la Senda Verde de Gijón en agosto de 2019 ha reconocido este miércoles los hechos que le atribuían la Fiscalía y la acusación particular y ha aceptado una condena de 14 años de prisión y 10 de libertad vigilada en la vista oral celebrada a puerta cerrada en la Sección Octava de la Audiencia Provincial.

Los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 6.00 horas del 26 de agosto de 2019 cuando el condenado, que ocultaba su rostro con una especie de braga de cuello, abordó a una mujer de 40 años, con la que no tenía ningún tipo de relación, cuando se encontraba en el Parque Ecológico, comenzando un forcejeo entre ambos.

El acusado tiró a la mujer al suelo y la arrastró unos metros hacia una zona de abundante vegetación y apartada de la senda principal donde la agredió sexualmente al tiempo que le decía que tenía un cuchillo que le podía clavar y le presionaba el costado con un instrumento metálico y alargado.

La víctima sufrió lesiones de las que tardó en curar 90 días, sin que le quedaran secuelas.

Tras reconocer los hechos, el acusado ha sido condenado, además de a la pena de prisión de 14 años por un delito de agresión sexual, a la medida de libertad vigilada durante 10 años con la obligación de estar siempre localizable mediante aparatos electrónicos y de presentarse periódicamente en el lugar que el juez establezca, así como la de participar en programas formativos además de la prohibición de aproximarse o comunicarse con la víctima.

Por el delito leve de lesiones se le impone también un mes de multa con cuota diaria de 5 euros y, en concepto de responsabilidad civil, deberá indemnizar a la mujer con 3.800 euros por las lesiones y con 8.000 euros por los perjuicios morales.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público