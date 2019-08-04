Dos de los seis detenidos el pasado viernes por su presunta implicación en una violación grupal a una joven de 18 años en el parque de Etxebarria de Bilbao han ingresado en la prisión vizcaína de Basauri por orden judicial.
Los otros cuatro detenidos han quedado en libertad con la condición de presentarse todos los días en dependencias judiciales.
Los seis arrestados fueron puestos a disposición judicial en la mañana del sábado y esta madrugada el juez ha adoptado estas medidas, según ha informado este domingo la Ertzaintza.
Los hombres, magrebíes y de entre 18 y 36 años, fueron detenidos en la madrugada del viernes después de que una joven acudiera a un centro hospitalario donde relató haber sufrido una agresión sexual en grupo horas antes.
