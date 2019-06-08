Público
Agresión sexual Investigan una agresión sexual a una joven de 20 años en Madrid

Según han informado fuentes policiales a 'Europa Press', se están investigando los hechos y todavía se busca al presunto agresor de la víctima, que es de nacionalidad extranjera.

Plaza de Isabel II (Madrid).

La Policía Nacional está investigando una presunta agresión sexual a una joven de 20 años que ha tenido lugar a las 4.30 horas de la madrugada de este sábado en las inmediaciones de la estación de Metro de Ópera, en Plaza Isabel II de Madrid.

Según han informado fuentes policiales a Europa Press, se están investigando los hechos y todavía se busca al presunto agresor de la víctima, que es de nacionalidad extranjera.

Los servicios del Samur, por su parte, han recibido llamada de alerta pero al llegar al lugar no han realizado ninguna intervención dado que la víctima ya no se encontraba en el lugar.

