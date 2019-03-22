Una joven de 24 años ha denunciado que el pasado jueves fue víctima de una agresión sexual múltiple en Ciempozuelos, en Madrid por parte de cuatro hombres, ha confirmado este viernes la Comandancia madrileña de la Guardia Civil.
El suceso ocurrió sobre las 00.35 horas del jueves y la denuncia se puso horas después. La víctima, venezolana de 24 años, relata que fue atacada por varios hombres que la llevaron a un descampado, la agredieron sexualmente y se marcharon.
El Ayuntamiento de Ciempozuelos ha expresado su máxima condena y su más profunda indignación
Una patrulla de Policía encontró a la joven y la trasladó al hospital, donde quedó ingresada, según las fuentes. El Ayuntamiento de Ciempozuelos ha expresado, en un comunicado, su "máxima condena" y "su más profunda indignación" por la agresión sexual ocurrida en una calle de la localidad y ha transmitido su "más sincero apoyo a la víctima de tan execrable hecho, así como a su entorno cercano".
Desde el Consistorio se ha reforzado la presencia de policía local y se trabaja en coordinación con las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad en la investigación del suceso, tras el que se activó el protocolo para estos casos.
Sostiene que estas agresiones "no tienen cabida en nuestra localidad y deben ser rechazados con contundencia y unidad de todas y todos los vecinos". "Agresiones sexuales y sexistas como la sucedida son un reflejo más de la violencia machista que se produce en la sociedad", añade.
El Consistorio ha celebrado una concentración en repulsa del suceso esta mañana y ha convocado otra para las seis de la tarde en la plaza de la Constitución.
