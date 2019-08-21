Público
Agresión sexual Una joven denuncia otra agresión sexual en las fiestas de Gràcia en Barcelona

La policía ha abierto una investigación, que se suma a la de otra denuncia por una violación del pasado fin de semana.

17/06/2019 - Mossos d'Esquadra / EFE

Mossos d'Esquadra / EFE

Una joven ha denunciado ante los Mossos d'Esquadra que ha sido víctima de una agresión sexual en las fiestas de Gracia de Barcelona, ante lo que la policía ha abierto una investigación, que se suma a la de otra denuncia por una violación del pasado fin de semana.

Según han informado fuentes de la investigación, la joven interpuso anoche en comisaría de la policía catalana una denuncia por una agresión sexual en el barrio de Gracia de Barcelona, que estos días está celebrando su fiesta mayor.

Se da el caso de que al menos otra chica, mayor de edad, también ha denunciado una violación ante los Mossos, en su caso ocurrida la madrugada del pasado domingo 18 de agosto, de madrugada, cuando regresaba a su casa en Horta-Guinardó procedente de las fiestas de Gracia.

Por el momento, los Mossos d'Esquadra no han practicado ninguna detención por ambos casos, según las fuentes.

Colectivos feministas se concentraron ayer en la plaza Vila de Gracia para denunciar este tipo de agresiones sexuales, con el lema "Si nos tocan a una, respondemos todas".

