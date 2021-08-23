ibizaActualizado:
El Juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de Ibiza, en funciones de guardia, ha decretado este lunes libertad provisional para los dos detenidos por la presunta agresión sexual múltiple ocurrida en Formentera.
La jueza ha retirado a los dos acusados el pasaporte, les ha impuesto la prohibición de salir de Ibiza y Formentera y les ha ordenado comparecencias periódicas, ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de las Islas Baleares (TSJIB).
Los detenidos, que tienen 32 y 37 años, están acusados de agredir sexualmente a una joven de 19 años en la isla de Formentera.
Un tercer hombre también habría estado implicado en la violación, aunque ha huido a Marruecos donde tiene una orden de busca y captura para que responda ante la justicia.
La agresión ocurrió a finales de julio, y una semana después la víctima interpuso una denuncia ante la Policía Nacional, en Palma, que dio traslado a la Guardia Civil.
La joven denunció que sufrió una agresión sexual continuada y que fue torturada con quemaduras de cigarrillos y cucharillas ardiendo, además de drogada con cocaína y crack para que no opusiera resistencia, según informan fuentes cercanas al caso a Diario de Ibiza.
