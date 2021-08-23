Estás leyendo: Libertad provisional para los dos detenidos por una violación múltiple en Formentera

Agresión Sexual Libertad provisional para los dos detenidos por una violación múltiple en Formentera

Un tercer hombre implicado en la agresión sigue en busca y captura tras huir a Marruecos. 

23/08/2021 GC
Agente de la Guardia Civil. Eduardo Sanz / Europa Press

ibiza

Actualizado:

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de Ibiza, en funciones de guardia, ha decretado este lunes libertad provisional para los dos detenidos por la presunta agresión sexual múltiple ocurrida en Formentera.

La jueza ha retirado a los dos acusados el pasaporte, les ha impuesto la prohibición de salir de Ibiza y Formentera y les ha ordenado comparecencias periódicas, ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de las Islas Baleares (TSJIB).

Los detenidos, que tienen 32 y 37 años, están acusados de agredir sexualmente a una joven de 19 años en la isla de Formentera.

Un tercer hombre también habría estado implicado en la violación, aunque ha huido a Marruecos donde tiene una orden de busca y captura para que responda ante la justicia.

La agresión ocurrió a finales de julio, y una semana después la víctima interpuso una denuncia ante la Policía Nacional, en Palma, que dio traslado a la Guardia Civil.

La joven denunció que sufrió una agresión sexual continuada y que fue torturada con quemaduras de cigarrillos y cucharillas ardiendo, además de drogada con cocaína y crack para que no opusiera resistencia, según informan fuentes cercanas al caso a Diario de Ibiza.

