El juzgado de Instrucción 29 de Barcelona en funciones de guardia ha acordado libertad provisional para los tres detenidos, dos hombres y una mujer, por una presunta agresión sexual múltiple reiterada a una mujer en un descampado del barrio del Poblenou de Barcelona durante el pasado fin de semana.

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha informado en un comunicado de que los tres detenidos también deberán comparecer semanalmente, se les ha retirado el pasaporte y tienen prohibido salir del país.

Los tres implicados fueron puestos a disposición judicial el pasado sábado, donde declararon: dos de ellos con ayuda de traductor, dos contestaron solo a preguntas de sus abogados y otro respondió a todas las partes.

La víctima también declaró con ayuda de traductor y a través de la cámara de Gesel, y su declaración se ha hecho como prueba preconstituida dado que tiene residencia fuera de España.

Esta última ha declarado que los agresores son cuatro, por lo que hay dos que no han sido detenidos de momento, con diferente participación. Las muestras de ADN no han sido aún nominalizadas, no hay identificación aún, y dados los testimonios, la Fiscalía no ha pedido prisión.

El juzgado de Instrucción 29 se inhibirá en los próximos días a instrucción 8, y la causa continua abierta por agresión sexual y detención ilegal.