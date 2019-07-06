Público
AGRESIÓN SEXUAL Los Mossos investigan una segunda agresión sexual a una menor en Barcelona

Los hechos denunciados se remontan a la noche del jueves, aunque hasta el momento no se han producido ninguna detención y la investigación sigue abierta.

Pancartas con lemas feministas durante la manifestación del 8M en Badajoz. / EFE

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han abierto una investigación sobre una agresión sexual que presuntamente sufrió una chica menor de edad la noche del jueves en la zona de ocio del Port Olímpic de Barcelona, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes policiales.

Este es el segundo caso de agresión sexual ocurrido en menos de 24 horas en la misma zona de la capital catalana, pues los Mossos también investigan la violación de una joven que tuvo lugar la madrugada del mismo jueves en la playa del Somorrostro, por la que la Guardia Urbana detuvo a dos chicos como presuntos autores.

