Agresión sexual en Palma Investigan si existe una grabación de la violación grupal a una menor en Palma 

El detenido de 19 años ha sido puesto en libertad con cargos sin medidas cautelares. Un total de siete jóvenes, seis de ellos también menores, están acusados de agredir sexualmente a la menor de 14 años. 

09/01/2020.- El joven de 19 años detenido por presunta violación junto a seis menores de edad a una menor en Palma, sale este jueves en libertad provisional. / EFE - CATI CLADERA

La Policía Nacional está investigando si existe una grabación de la presunta agresión sexual a una niña de 14 años durante la pasada Nochebuena en Palma. Un total de siete jóvenes, seis de ellos también menores, están acusados por dicho delito.

Según han explicado fuentes cercanas al caso a Europa Press, uno de los detenidos, por lo visto, habría declarado que tenía un vídeo grabado sobre lo acontecido para corroborar su versión, si bien todavía están tratando de averiguar si realmente existe.

Desde este martes se ha detenido a siete jóvenes implicados en el caso, seis menores y uno de 19 años. Los dos primeros menores detenidos fueron puestos en libertad provisional este miércoles, con la particularidad de que uno de ellos ya estaba internado en un centro de menores por otro asunto, y, por lo tanto, ha vuelto al mismo.

El resto han sido puestos en libertad este jueves. Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Baleares (TSJIB), el titular del juzgado número 9 de la capital balear ha tomado declaración al detenido mayor de edad y ha dictado que quede en libertad con cargos sin medidas cautelares.

Al parecer, los jóvenes mantuvieron un primer contacto en el barrio de Son Gotleu y que, desde ahí, se trasladaron al barrio del Camp Redó (Corea), donde habría tenido lugar la agresión sexual. Podría ser que no todos los jóvenes participaran en la presunta violación, pero sí la consintieron.

