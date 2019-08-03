Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Agresión sexual Pasan a disposición judicial los seis arrestados por una violación grupal en Bilbao

Los hombres, de entre 18 y 36 años, fueron detenidos en la madrugada del viernes después de que una joven acudiera a un centro hospitalario donde relató haber sufrido una agresión sexual en grupo horas antes.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Momento de la concentración en protesta por una agresión sexual grupal a una joven de 18 años la pasada noche en Bilbao, este viernes en la capital vizcaína. EFE/Luis Tejido

Momento de la concentración en protesta por una agresión sexual grupal a una joven de 18 años la pasada noche en Bilbao, este viernes en la capital vizcaína. EFE/Luis Tejido

Los seis hombres arrestados ayer viernes por su presunta implicación en una violación grupal a una joven de 18 años en el Parque de Etxebarria de Bilbao han pasado este sábado a disposición judicial.

Según ha informado el departamento vasco de Seguridad, tras concluir las pertinentes diligencias policiales en las dependencias de la Ertzaintza del barrio de Deusto, los seis hombres han pasado a disposición judicial, donde se les tomará declaración.

Los hombres, de entre 18 y 36 años, fueron detenidos en la madrugada del viernes después de que una joven acudiera a un centro hospitalario donde relató haber sufrido una agresión sexual en grupo horas antes.

Miles de personas se concentraron ayer en la plaza del Arriaga de la capital vizcaína como muestra de rechazo de esta agresión sexual y también instituciones vascas y partidos expresaron su repulsa a lo largo del día, al tiempo que hicieron llegar a la víctima su apoyo y solidaridad.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad