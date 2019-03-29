Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Agresión sexual Ya son ocho los detenidos por agredir sexualmente a una chica en Castelló, seis de ellos menores

Todos ellos guardan relación supuestamente con dos agresiones sufridas por la víctima denunciante, de 17 años, durante las fiestas de la ciudad.  Ahora se deberá concretar el grado de implicación de cada uno. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una mujer porta una pancarta en contra de la violencia machista. EFE/Archivo

Una mujer porta una pancarta en contra de la violencia machista. EFE/Archivo

La Policía Nacional ha detenido finalmente a ocho personas, seis menores de edad y dos adultos, por su presunta relación con dos agresiones sexuales a una misma menor en las fiestas de La Magdalena de Castelló, según han informado fuentes cercanas a la investigación. Los agentes están investigando el grado de participación de cada uno de ellos en las dos agresiones que se les atribuyen, según las mismas fuentes.

Los seis menores han sido puestos a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores donde les tomarán declaración, al igual a que la víctima, mientras que los dos adultos pasarán a disposición del juzgado de guardia de Castelló a lo largo de este viernes. 

Todos ellos supuestamente guardan relación con dos agresiones sexuales sufridas por la menor denunciante, aunque ahora se deberá concretar su grado de implicación. En principio, había trascendido la detención de seis personas y la identificación de otras dos más, aunque este viernes ya tienen todos la condición de detenidos.

Además de este caso, la Policía Nacional investiga otra presunta agresión sexual a una mujer en las fiestas de La Magdalena, aunque en este último supuesto no ha trascendido si es la víctima menor de edad ni si ya hay algún detenido.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad