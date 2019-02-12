Público
Agresión sexual Detenido y suspendido de empleo un agente de la ertzaina por agresión sexual

El juez ha decretado su puesta en libertad con cargos y le ha impuesto una orden de alejamiento de la víctima hasta que se celebre el juicio.

Imagen de archivo de agentes de la Ertzaintza durante una actuación/ EFE

El Departamento de Seguridad del Gobierno Vasco ha suspendido de empleo y ha abierto un expediente a un ertzaintza detenido bajo la acusación de agresión sexual a una mujer, según ha informado este martes la citada consejería. El agente de la Ertzainza fue detenido sobre las dos de la tarde del pasado domingo en Iurreta (Bizkaia), después de que una mujer le denunciara por un delito de agresión sexual presuntamente cometido en la madrugada de ese mismo día en una vivienda de Bilbao.

Durante la jornada de este pasado lunes, el agente fue puesto a disposición judicial y el juez decretó su puesta en libertad con cargos y le impuso una orden de alejamiento de la víctima hasta que se celebre el juicio.

Por su parte, el Departamento de Seguridad le ha abierto un expediente, con la consiguiente suspensión de empleo hasta la celebración de la vista oral.

