Agresiones Un hombre que iba vestido de mujer, en estado grave tras ser agredido por un menor

El agresor, un joven menor de edad, se encuentra detenido hasta ser puesto a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores.

Interior del centro comercial Vallsur de Valladolid - Web del centro comercial

Un hombre de 55 años tuvo que ser ingresado en estado grave en el Hospital Río Hortega de Valladolid tras haber recibido una paliza por ir vestido de mujer. El agresor, un joven menor de edad, se ha entregado en dependencias de la Policía Nacional y ha confesado ser el autor de la paliza a las puertas del centro comercial Vallsur de Valladolid.

El presunto autor se encuentra en estos momentos en la Comisaría de Delicias hasta ser puesto a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores, han informado fuentes de la Subdelegación del Gobierno.

