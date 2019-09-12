Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a cuatro jóvenes, uno de ellos menor, por su presunta implicación en una agresión sexual a una joven durante una fiesta en una vivienda en Calafell (Tarragona), han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la policía catalana.
Los hechos ocurrieron la noche del 22 de agosto cuando los detenidos conocieron a tres chicas y fueron juntos a un piso, y posteriormente la víctima sufrió la agresión, según informa el Diari de Tarragona.
Este lunes, los Mossos arrestaron a los tres adultos, y al día siguiente detuvieron al menor, y los tres adultos pasaron a disposición judicial este miércoles y quedaron en libertad con cargos a la espera de que avance la investigación.
