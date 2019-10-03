Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Agresiones sexuales El violador del ascensor confiesa por primera vez las agresiones sexuales de 2016 y 2017: "Me considero culpable"

Pedro Luis Gallego ya fue condenado en su momento a 273 años de cárcel por el asesinato de Leticia Lebrato, de 17 años, en Valladolid, y de Marta Obregón, de 19, en Burgos, además de otras dieciocho agresiones sexuales.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pedro Luis Gallego Fernández, conocido como el 'violador del ascensor', en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

Pedro Luis Gallego Fernández, conocido como el 'violador del ascensor', en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

Pedro Luis Gallego, el violador del ascensor, se ha reconocido culpable de los cuatro delitos sexuales que se le imputan en el juicio que comienza este jueves, cometidos en Madrid a finales de 2016 y principios de 2017. "Me considero culpable", ha dicho el acusado al ser preguntado por el tribunal sobre si era el responsable de los hechos de los que se le acusa, al inicio del juicio.

La Sección Sexta de la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid juzga desde este jueves a Pedro Luis Gallego, conocido como el violador del ascensor, que ahora se enfrenta a 96 años de cárcel por la violación de dos mujeres y otros dos intentos en 2017 en las cercanías del hospital La Paz de la capital.

Gallego ya fue condenado en su momento a 273 años de cárcel por el asesinato de Leticia Lebrato, de 17 años, en Valladolid, y de Marta Obregón, de 19, en Burgos, además de otras dieciocho agresiones sexuales.

Antes del juicio, la abogada de la asociación Clara Campoamor, Ángeles López, que representa a una de las víctimas ha afirmado que esta causa ha estado "muy bien instruida" y es "sólida" ya que la Policía Nacional ha hecho un buen trabajo con pruebas de ADN, restos de fibras y huellas. "Lo lógico es que le condenen", ha agregado la letrada.

Esta acusación ve sustancialmente los mismos delitos que la Fiscalía, aunque pide quince años por el delito de secuestro en lugar de los once que solicita el Ministerio Público. 

El acusado ha llegado a la Audiencia Provincial a las 9:39 horas en un furgón de la Guardia Civil ataviado con una gorra y una sudadera con capucha. Ha entrado en sala a las 10:39, vestido con camisa de cuadros, pantalones vaqueros y gafas de sol, con semblante serio.

Se prevé que el juicio se desarrolle durante tres sesiones (este jueves, y el lunes y el martes próximos), y que en la primera declaren el acusado, las víctimas y varios testigos principales.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad