El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha ordenado el cese efectivo de 358 pisos de uso turístico desde la llegada del nuevo gobierno municipal en junio pasado, según datos del área municipal de Urbanismo.
Un total de 365 edificios y 6.363 viviendas han sido inspeccionadas en la capital entre junio y octubre, y en 1.202 pisos se ha comprobado que eran de uso turístico, según el diario ABC.
De ellos, se ha ordenado el cese efectivo de la actividad en 358, la mayoría ubicados en el centro de la ciudad, mientras que los 844 restantes están en la fase inicial del proceso administrativo para el cese de la actividad.
Al respecto, el exconcejal de Desarrollo Urbano Sostenible de Ahora Madrid, José Manuel Calvo, ha celebrado en su cuenta de Twitter esta medida: "Este es el camino. Cuando el Gobierno municipal actúa correctamente, hay que reconocérselo".
Este es el camino. Cuando el gobierno municipal actúa correctamente, hay que reconocérselo. 👏 https://t.co/fmD5hhxyoX— José Manuel Calvo (@josemanuel_co) November 16, 2019
