Migración Al menos cinco fallecidos al volcar una patera en la costa de Lanzarote

Según el testimonio de los cuatro supervivientes, en la embarcación viajaban entre 15 y 16 personas, aunque otras fuentes sitúan los ocupantes de la patera entre 12 y 14.

06/11/2019.- Los servicios de emergencias han rescatado los cuerpos sin vida de los migrantes que viajaban en la patera que naufragó en la madrugada de este miércoles frente a las costas de Lanzarote. EFE/Javier Fuentes

El Centro Coordinador de Emergencias 112 ha asegurado que se han recuperado cinco cuerpos del naufragio de la patera en Lanzarote, y no seis como informó por error previamente. Esta aclaración tiene lugar después de que este servicio indicara que la Guardia Civil y Salvamento Marítimo habían recuperado el cuerpo de un sexto fallecido, aunque se trató de un error, según ha precisado el 112.

Por el momento, han sido recuperados del mar cinco cuerpos, y hay cuatro supervivientes. Según el testimonio de estos cuatro supervivientes, en la embarcación viajaban entre 15 y 16 personas, aunque otras fuentes estiman que había entre 12 y 14 ocupantes.

Los supervivientes son varones de origen marroquí, según ha informado la Policía Nacional, y uno podría ser menor de edad, de acuerdo con la Cruz Roja. Se mantiene la búsqueda por tierra mar y aire del resto de desaparecidos.

La patera volcó de madrugada en una zona rocosa de Caleta de Caballo, en la costa del municipio de Teguise. Los cuatro supervivientes fueron atendidos en la misma playa por la Cruz Roja y no necesitaron ser trasladados a ningún centro sanitario.

