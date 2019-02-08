Público
Catalunya Al menos un muerto por el choque de dos trenes entre Sant Vicenç de Castellet y Manresa

Ha ocurrido en la línea R4 de Rodalies. Las autoridades informan que hay cerca de 80 personas heridas, entre ellas dos graves. 

Última hora RRSS

Una persona ha muerto y 76 están heridas leves, entre ellas dos graves, por el choque de dos trenes la tarde de este viernes en la línea R4 de Rodalies entre Sant Vicenç de Castellet y Manresa (Barcelona), por lo que se ha interrumpido la circulación.

El Servei d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) ha activado una situación extraordinaria en la Central de Coordinación Sanitaria, que ha movilizado ocho unidades de transporte sanitario urgente, logística, y otras unidades de transporte no urgente, ha informado en un apunte en Twitter.

En un apunte en Twitter de Bombers de la Generalitat, han explicado que están trabajando en el lugar de los hechos junto con los Mossos d'Esquadra y el Servei d'Emergències de la Generalitat."

(Habrá ampliación)

