Alan Turing, padre de la informática y condenado por su homosexualidad, será el rostro del nuevo billete de 50 libras

El científico inglés Alan Turing, considerado el padre de la informática y la inteligencia artificial y popular por su papel en descifrar las comunicaciones de los nazis, será el rostro del nuevo billete de 50 libras en el Reino Unido, desveló este lunes el Banco de Inglaterra. Turing (1912-1954), cuya experiencia personal motivó además la promulgación en 2017 de una ley de indulto a condenados en el pasado por ser homosexuales, lo que le pasó a él mismo, fue elegido después de una consulta popular lanzada en 2018 que recibió 227.299 aportaciones.
De las sugerencias recibidas, que habían de ser del ámbito de la ciencia, el Comité asesor de personajes en los billetes identificó a 989 "candidatos eligibles", de los que extrajo doce finalistas entre los cuales el gobernador del banco, Mark Carney, escogió el ganador. Entre los candidatos a figurar en el billete contra los que competía Turing, destacan nombres como Stephen Hawking, Rosalind Franklin, Dorothy Hodgkin, Mary Anning o Paul Dirac.
Carney dijo este lunes en un acto en el Museo de la Ciencia y la Industria de Manchester (norte de Inglaterra) que el homenajeado "fue un destacado matemático cuyo trabajo tuvo un enorme impacto en cómo vivimos". "Como padre de la ciencia informática y la inteligencia artificial, así como héroe de guerra, las aportaciones de Alan Turing fueron extensas e innovadoras. Es un gigante en cuyos hombros ahora muchos se apoyan", declaró.
El nuevo billete de polímero entrará en circulación a finales de 2021 y, además de un retrato del científico tomado en 1951, mostrará aspectos de su obra, como una tabla y fórmulas matemáticas extraídas de sus investigaciones pioneras sobre ordenadores.
Además de crear la teoría que llevaría a los ordenadores modernos, Turing es conocido por su labor en el desciframiento del código de la máquina Enigma, empleada por Alemania para sus comunicaciones seguras durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial.
En marzo de 1952, el londinense fue condenado por sus relaciones con un hombre en virtud de la legislación de entonces, lo que tuvo un impacto fatal en su carrera y en su vida, que acabó con su suicidio el 7 de junio de 1954, a los 41 años.
En 2009, el Gobierno laborista de Gordon Brown emitió una disculpa póstuma por el trato dispensado al científico, que en 2013 recibió asimismo el perdón real por parte de la reina Isabel. Además, en 2017, Inglaterra aprobó la ley de Alang Turing que servía para perdonar a titulo póstumo a todos los hombres que fueron amonestados o condenados por ser homosexuales.
En esta lista, que incluía los nombres de astrónomos, físicos o químicos británicos como Stephen Hawking, Mary Anning, Paul Dirac, Rosalind Franklin o Dorothy Hodgkin entre otros, fue finalmente Alan Turing el elegido. "La envergadura de la lista es reflejo del increíble legado científico de Reino Unido", ha comentado la encargada del comité, Sarah John.
