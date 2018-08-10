Público
Alarcón Detenido el acompañante de la mujer fallecida tras caer a un embalse de Cuenca

El varón se encuentra retenido a la espera de que las pruebas periciales y forenses esclarezcan las causas que propiciaron que el vehículo se precipitara.

Imágenes del accidente en Alarcón, en el que una mujer ha perdido la vida./EUROPA PRESS

El acompañante de la mujer que este pasado miércoles fallecía tras precipitarse el coche en el que se encontraba al embalse de Henchidanos, en el municipio conquense de Alarcón, ha sido detenido por un presunto delito de homicidio imprudente.

Según han confirmado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Castilla-La Manha, el varón, que ya ha pasado a disposición judicial, quedó detenido tras prestar declaración a lo largo de este jueves ante la Guardia Civil.

Los hechos ocurrieron este miércoles cuando sobre las 17.35 horas un vehículo con un ocupante en su interior se precipitaba a las aguas de dicho embalse. Agentes del Grupo Especial de Actividades Subacuáticas de la Guardia Civil (GEAS) recuperaban esta madrugada el cuerpo sin vida de la mujer que se encontraba en el vehículo.

La titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 2 de Motilla de Palancar (Cuenca) se encuentra a la espera de las pruebas periciales y forenses oportunas que esclarezcan las causas que propiciaron que el vehículo se precipitara al embalse de Henchidanos.

Fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla-La Mancha han indicado que las primeras diligencias acordadas por la titular de dicho juzgado, que investiga las circunstancias en las que se han producido los hechos, fue ordenar el levantamiento del cadáver de la mujer y la autorización de la práctica de la autopsia, se le practicó este jueves en el Instituto de Medicina Legal de Cuenca.

