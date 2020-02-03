Alarma en Madrid por un avión con 130 pasajeros que vuela a baja altura a la espera de un aterrizaje de emergencia

madridActualizado:
Un avión de Air Canada ha provocado alarma en Madrid al volar a baja altura por un problema técnico. Tan solo 30 minutos después de despegar con destino Toronto, el Boeing 767-300 ha tenido que dar la vuela por un fallo en una rueda.
Tras sobrevolar Madrid, el avión con 130 pasajeros quema combustible en Cuenca para realizar poder realizar un aterrizaje de emergencia en el aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas.
Los vecinos de Madrid, alarmados, han compartido vídeos e imágenes del avión a través de Twitter. Volaba a una altura de 850 metros por Madrid, mientras el aeropuerto ya está preparado para el aterrizaje de emergencia, según afirma ENAIRE a través de la red social.
Se ha desplegado a efectivos de emergencia de forma preventiva, según informa la Agencia de Seguridad y Emergencias Madrid 112.
Este incidente coincide con el cierre del aeropuerto de Barajas durante algo más de una hora por la presencia de un dron, que ha obligado a desviar 27 vuelos a otros aeropuertos.
