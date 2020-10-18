madridActualizado:
El caso en torno a Fariña, el libro de Nacho Carretero que narra la historia del narcotráfico en Galicia, ha llegado al Tribunal Supremo después de que los jueces de la Sala de lo Civil admitieran parcialmente a trámite el recurso presentado por el exalcalde de O Grove, Alfonso Bea Gondar, en protesta por la sentencia que rechazaba que la obra vulnerase su honor al exponer sus vínculos con la red de tráfico de drogas de la zona.
El Supremo ha aceptado estudiar algunos de los recursos planteados por el exalcalde, entre los que se encuentran si las afirmaciones realizadas en el libro de Nacho Carretero vulneraron el honor de Bea Gondar y si la información es veraz, según informa la Cadena SER.
Sin embargo, la Justicia ha rechazado otros dos recursos: que se ha vulnerado el derecho a la reinserción social de Gondar y que no se ha defendido su "derecho a la inocencia".
El pasado mes de junio, la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid condenó al exalcalde de la localidad de Pontevedra a indemnizar a Nacho Carretero y a la editorial que publicó Fariña, Libros del K.O., por el secuestro de la obra, que impidió su venta en librerías durante meses mediante una denuncia.
En concreto, la resolución establecía que Bea Gondar indemnizase con 3.437 euros al autor del libro y con 13.042 euros a la editorial por el perjuicio que provocó el secuestro de Fariña, desde el 12 de febrero al 13 de junio de 2018.
Bea Gondar también interpuso una demanda contra Público y al periodista Juan Oliver por una supuesta vulneración del derecho fundamental al honor por la publicación del artículo titulado El exalcalde narcotraficante del PP que logró secuestrar un libro el 21 de febrero de 2018.
