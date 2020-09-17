Estás leyendo: Trabajadores de Alcoa cortan la A-8 con barricadas a la altura de Ribadeo

Público
Público

Alcoa Trabajadores de Alcoa cortan la A-8 con barricadas a la altura de Ribadeo

Decenas de trabajadores de la factoría de Alcoa en San Cibrao, Cervo (Lugo), vestidos con su ropa y cascos de trabajo, han cortado a las 10.30 de esta mañana la Autovía del Cantábrico (A-8).

Decenas de trabajadores de la factoría de Alcoa en San Cibrao, Cervo (Lugo). EFE/Eliseo Trigo
Decenas de trabajadores de la factoría de Alcoa en San Cibrao, Cervo (Lugo). EFE/Eliseo Trigo

Lugo

efe

Decenas de trabajadores de la factoría de Alcoa en San Cibrao, Cervo (Lugo), vestidos con su ropa y cascos de trabajo, han cortado a las 10.30 de esta mañana la Autovía del Cantábrico (A-8) a su paso por el municipio lucense de Ribadeo, para reclamar una solución que permita mantener el cien por cien de la producción y de la plantilla en la fábrica de aluminio primario. 

Los trabajadores han ocupado la autovía y cortado el paso de vehículos con barricadas de ruedas a las que luego han prendido fuego, al grito de "A Mariña se salva luchando".

En la concentración se han escuchado consignas ya conocidas en las movilizaciones de los trabajadores de Alcoa, que comenzaron cuando la multinacional anunció un expediente de extinción de empleo que podría afectar a más de medio millar de trabajadores de la planta.

El comité de empresa de la factoría ya ha expresado públicamente su apoyo al proceso de venta a GFG Alliance -Liberty House-, pero lamenta que Alcoa esté "actuando de mala fe" para "boicotearlo” al entender que no está interesada en el traspaso.

Otras protestas 

Esta última se suma a una multitud de protestas, como el corte de la Autovía del Cantábrico el pasado 31 de mayo, como muestra de su rechazo al anuncio de la multinacional del aluminio de que iniciará un período de consultas para un despido colectivo de un máximo de 534 empleados, al alegar una situación insostenible en esa factoría.

Ante esto la dirección de Alcoa propuso al comité de empresa abrir consultas durante tres semanas para analizar el futuro de la planta, los retos y las opciones, así como las medidas a adoptar con la representación de los trabajadores.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público