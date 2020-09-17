Lugo
Decenas de trabajadores de la factoría de Alcoa en San Cibrao, Cervo (Lugo), vestidos con su ropa y cascos de trabajo, han cortado a las 10.30 de esta mañana la Autovía del Cantábrico (A-8) a su paso por el municipio lucense de Ribadeo, para reclamar una solución que permita mantener el cien por cien de la producción y de la plantilla en la fábrica de aluminio primario.
Los trabajadores han ocupado la autovía y cortado el paso de vehículos con barricadas de ruedas a las que luego han prendido fuego, al grito de "A Mariña se salva luchando".
En la concentración se han escuchado consignas ya conocidas en las movilizaciones de los trabajadores de Alcoa, que comenzaron cuando la multinacional anunció un expediente de extinción de empleo que podría afectar a más de medio millar de trabajadores de la planta.
El comité de empresa de la factoría ya ha expresado públicamente su apoyo al proceso de venta a GFG Alliance -Liberty House-, pero lamenta que Alcoa esté "actuando de mala fe" para "boicotearlo” al entender que no está interesada en el traspaso.
Otras protestas
Esta última se suma a una multitud de protestas, como el corte de la Autovía del Cantábrico el pasado 31 de mayo, como muestra de su rechazo al anuncio de la multinacional del aluminio de que iniciará un período de consultas para un despido colectivo de un máximo de 534 empleados, al alegar una situación insostenible en esa factoría.
Ante esto la dirección de Alcoa propuso al comité de empresa abrir consultas durante tres semanas para analizar el futuro de la planta, los retos y las opciones, así como las medidas a adoptar con la representación de los trabajadores.
