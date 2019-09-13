Público
Alemania Suspenden varios vuelos del aeropuerto de Múnich después de que un pasajero acceda sin pasar los controles

El aeropuerto no ha dado información sobre los vuelos que se han visto afectados ni sobre si el pasajero ha sido detenido.

Pasajeros del aeropuerto de MúnichREUTERS / MICHAEL DALDER - Archivo

El aeropuerto de Múnich ha suspendido varios vuelos de la Terminal 1 después de que un pasajeros entrara en una zona de seguridad sin pasar por los controles pertinentes, según ha informado un portavoz.

El aeropuerto no ha dado información sobre los vuelos que se han visto afectados ni si el pasajero ha sido detenido. Todos los pasajeros que se encontraban en la terminal han tenido que volver a pasar por los controles.

El mes pasado, las terminales del aeropuerto de Frankfurt tuvieron que ser despejadas después de que un pasajero español accediera por error a la zona de seguridad a través de una puerta de emergencia.

Otro incidente similar en el aeropuerto en 2018 provocó la cancelación de 330 vuelos.

